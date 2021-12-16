Share All sharing options for: Lasses Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool (Sunderland win 4-2 on pens) - 2 points in the Conti Cup

Claudia Moan 7/10

Didn’t have much to do but did everything well. So happy for her keeping a clean sheet after conceding seven against Villa.

Megan Beer 7/10

A real firefighting performance from Megan. Took some knocks tonight and got right back up. Provided a great outlet as well going forward.

Grace McCatty 7/10

Great to see her back. Looks like she hasn’t missed a beat either. Formed that formidable centre half pairing with Potts.

Charlotte Potts 8/10

A warrior tonight. Kept the Liverpool strikers quiet and was always commanding and encouraging the team. Deliveries were spot on as always.

Louise Griffiths 7/10

Up and down as always. What has impressed me most about Lou this season is her defending has improved tenfold. A really good performance once again.

Emma Kelly 8/10

Was given the armband and was a commanding presence in midfield. Some slinky skills in the 2nd half helped Sunderland push forward.

Abbey Joice 8/10

Typical Joicey performance. Kept Furness quiet and tried to tick over the midfield. Such a hard-working player and nearly gave Sunderland the lead in the first half. Was subbed in added time as Sunderland made changes to get their penalty takers on.

Neve Herron 10/10

Simply faultless tonight. Ran her socks off for the side. Dominated the midfield and made one of the best goal-line clearances I’ve ever seen. Neve summed up Sunderland tonight, she was not going to beaten. Best display I’ve seen from her and that’s saying something. Well done Neve.

Grace Ede 7/10

What an experience for young Grace tonight and she did not look out of place at all. Played as right-sided forward and her ball retention is brilliant for someone so young. Was subbed in the 2nd half as Sunderland freshened things up. A real talent.

Maria Farrugia 9/10

Took a little while to get going but when she did, she showed what she is capable of. A few mazy runs and shots that deserved better. Another player who Liverpool tried to rough up, but she took the bumps and showed huge courage to score the winning penalty.

Eve Blakey 7/10

Never stopped running and making space for Farrugia. Doesn’t often get the praise she deserves at times as Eve puts a hell of a lot of graft in without reward. Selfless. Subbed late on for Scarr.

Subs

Holly Manders 7/10

Put herself about as she always does.

Emily Scarr n/a

Came on to score a penalty and she did. Did her job.

Kiera Ramshaw n/a

Had the guts to take our first pen and despite having it very well saved, the fact she is playing just weeks after a bad car accident, speaks huge volumes for our captain.

Player of the Match: Neve Herron