Roker Rapport Podcast: A Weekend to Remember - The Sunderland 2-1 Plymouth Review w/ Nick Barnes!

What’s the crack?

Well we had an interesting 24 Hours on our Twitter Spaces Marathon for the SCSK Christmas Fundraiser... So did the lads get any sleep?

What a win that was, and what a great attacking performance in the first half in particular - is that the best half of football we’ve seen from the Lads this season so far?

Lee Johnson; We’ve had the dip... and now 6 games undefeated with some decent results back under the belt in spite of a depleted squad at his disposal - he deserves a bit credit aye?

Broadhead - Again we ask just how good this lad is already and how could he may be for us should we get him on a permanent deal...

Pritchard - He’s hitting form now, how highly are the lads rating his performances recently? Is he and others filling that role left by the injured McGeady?

Dan Neil - Another goal for the fan favourite youngster - he’s just mint isn’t he...

Dajaku absolutely tortured the Plymouth defenders Saturday - just sexy football from the young lad;

Hoffmann - only a young lad still of course, but should be be commanding his area a bit more?

Arsenal - So how many do we expect to beat them by... but in all seriousness we should just give it a go shouldn’t we? It looks likely we’ll be playing the same side as it is so is anyone daring enough to be (publicly) confident of an upset?

How class was the atmosphere in the stadium this week? How big a difference is it from just last week... and can we keep this momentum - on and off the pitch - going?

How does everyone feel about heading into the festive period the way we are?

All this and much more!

Listen in and while you’re here - please consider donating to or simply sharing our annual Christmas Fundraiser for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen - who work tirelessly to help the most vulnerable in our community - by clicking here for our GoFundMe and here for more information (or anywhere on the site for that matter) on the campaign!

We just passed £45,000 raised! Thank you all again and let’s keep this going!

HAWAAAAAAAAY!

