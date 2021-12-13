 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Sunderland Ladies v London City Lionesses - FA Women’s Championship

Lasses Player Ratings: Sunderland progress in FA Cup after 1-0 win over Brighouse

Emily Scarr’s goal was the difference between Sunderland and their tier 3 opposition in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon. Here’s how Katie & her gang rated the Lasses...

By Katie Hume and Rich Speight
Photo by Will Matthews/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Alison Cowling: 8/10

Back between the sticks again, she made some vital saves in key moments of the game to ensure Sunderland got the win.

Megan Beer: 7/10

Some great distribution in the first half.

Neve Herron: 8/10

Sunderland’s versatile youngster was a rock at the back and got stuck in with some great tackles on a heavy pitch.

Louise Griffiths: 8/10

Looked really out of her depth in the centre of defence in the first half, but turned it around in the second half to end the game as one of the standout players.

Grace Ede: 9/10

Do we have a new superstar in the making? Thrown in the deep end playing in a position she’s never played, the 16-year-old made her full debut in this game at fullback and absolutely bossed it.

Holly Manders: 7/10

She fought for everything in the middle of the park, got stuck in. Holly really stepped up and showed herself to be a true competitor!

Libby McInnes - 7/10

The best performance in red and white so far for the youngster, her confidence is showing with the more game time she gets. Did really well in the physical midfield battle.

Emma Kelly: 7/10

Although she’s struggled to show her full range of passing abilities with the heavy pitch, her leadership skills shone today being vocal throughout making sure heads didn’t drop.

Emily Scar: 7/10

Took her chance well for the goal - that’s what she was on the pitch to do on Sunday.

Maria Farrugia: 7/10

Great run for the goal, good to see her get her head up and spot an open Emily Scarr for the goal.

Keira Ramshaw: 7/10

Returning to the fold after being injured in a car accident, the captain had a goal ruled out in the first half, an opportunity which she took well. She was certainly unlucky to see it chalked off by the officials.

Player of the Match: Grace Ede

