Soccer - FA Community Shield - Chelsea v Manchester City - Villa Park

Filed under:

Roker Report’s Brainbusters: Sunderland quiz questions with a ‘community’ twist

Just because the Roker Report 24 hour Twitterthon is over it doesn’t mean this year’s Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen appeal is finished, and so this week’s Brainbusters have taken on a different format…

By SAFCMerch
/ new
Photo by Sharon Latham/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The Charity Shield became the FA Community Shield in 2002 and we’ve picked out some of the SAFC links to what I think legally must always be referred to as the ‘traditional curtain-raiser to the season’. Give yourself a point for each correct answer and then share your scores.

1. Which future Sunderland forward played for Liverpool in the 2002 game against Arsenal?

2. In 2003, Roy Keane, John O’Shea, Kieran Richardson and David Bellion were all in the match day squad for which club as they took on Arsenal?

3. Arsenal made their third consecutive appearance in the Community Shield in 2004, and brought on which future Sunderland loanee full-back late in the game?

4. Who was Bolo Zenden playing for when he appeared in the 2006 iteration?

5. When Chelsea and Manchester United clashed in 2007 both sides had future Sunderland defenders playing for them at centre-back; who were they?

6. Manchester United played Portsmouth in 2008 and included John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Jonny Evans and Fraizer Campbell in their match day squad, but which future Sunderland striker played against the Red Devils that day?

7. Which midfielder, later signed for Sunderland by David Moyes, was an unused substitute for Manchester United in 2009 against Chelsea?

8. Manchester United and Chelsea faced off again in 2010. Four years after watching this game from the bench, which Dutch full-back did Sunderland buy from Chelsea?

9. In 2011 Joleon Lescott and Danny Welbeck played against each other for two teams from which city?

10. Who played in goal for Manchester City when they took on Chelsea in 2012, two years before he joined the Lads?

11. Jordi Gomez and Callum McManaman both came on as substitutes for which side in the 2013 Community Shield?

12. Who played for Leicester City against Manchester United in 2016, having previously been loaned to Sunderland by the Red Devils nearly ten years earlier?

13. Who captained Liverpool against Manchester City in the 2019 Community Shield?

14. Who was Liverpool’s unused substitute goalkeeper in the same match?

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland
Danny Welbeck played in the 2011 Community Shield - see question 9
Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Answers

1. El Hadji Diouf

2. Manchester United

3. Justin Hoyte

4. Liverpool

5. Tal Ben Haim (Chelsea) and Wes Brown (Manchester United – John O’Shea also played but was in midfield)

6. Jermain Defoe

7. Darron Gibson

8. Patrick van Aanholt

9. Manchester

10. Costel Pantilimon

11. Wigan Athletic

12. Danny Simpson

13. Jordan Henderson

14. Simon Mignolet

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen Christmas Appeal 2021

This year Roker Report is once again working with our amazing charity partner the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen to ensure that the people with the greatest need in our community can access good quality, healthy food, warm clothing, and other support when they need it - no questions asked.

Over the last three years, you have helped us to raise over £50,000 for this wonderful cause, which has allowed Andrea and her team to expand their work and ensure people did not go hungry during the pandemic.

Please help us to continue to support them in the year ahead by donating what you can this Christmas. Times are tough, but together we can help ensure that people in Sunderland come together once more.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW - THANK YOU!

