Roker Report’s Brainbusters: Sunderland quiz questions with a ‘community’ twist

The Charity Shield became the FA Community Shield in 2002 and we’ve picked out some of the SAFC links to what I think legally must always be referred to as the ‘traditional curtain-raiser to the season’. Give yourself a point for each correct answer and then share your scores.

1. Which future Sunderland forward played for Liverpool in the 2002 game against Arsenal?

2. In 2003, Roy Keane, John O’Shea, Kieran Richardson and David Bellion were all in the match day squad for which club as they took on Arsenal?

3. Arsenal made their third consecutive appearance in the Community Shield in 2004, and brought on which future Sunderland loanee full-back late in the game?

4. Who was Bolo Zenden playing for when he appeared in the 2006 iteration?

5. When Chelsea and Manchester United clashed in 2007 both sides had future Sunderland defenders playing for them at centre-back; who were they?

6. Manchester United played Portsmouth in 2008 and included John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Jonny Evans and Fraizer Campbell in their match day squad, but which future Sunderland striker played against the Red Devils that day?

7. Which midfielder, later signed for Sunderland by David Moyes, was an unused substitute for Manchester United in 2009 against Chelsea?

8. Manchester United and Chelsea faced off again in 2010. Four years after watching this game from the bench, which Dutch full-back did Sunderland buy from Chelsea?

9. In 2011 Joleon Lescott and Danny Welbeck played against each other for two teams from which city?

10. Who played in goal for Manchester City when they took on Chelsea in 2012, two years before he joined the Lads?

11. Jordi Gomez and Callum McManaman both came on as substitutes for which side in the 2013 Community Shield?

12. Who played for Leicester City against Manchester United in 2016, having previously been loaned to Sunderland by the Red Devils nearly ten years earlier?

13. Who captained Liverpool against Manchester City in the 2019 Community Shield?

14. Who was Liverpool’s unused substitute goalkeeper in the same match?

Answers 1. El Hadji Diouf 2. Manchester United 3. Justin Hoyte 4. Liverpool 5. Tal Ben Haim (Chelsea) and Wes Brown (Manchester United – John O’Shea also played but was in midfield) 6. Jermain Defoe 7. Darron Gibson 8. Patrick van Aanholt 9. Manchester 10. Costel Pantilimon 11. Wigan Athletic 12. Danny Simpson 13. Jordan Henderson 14. Simon Mignolet