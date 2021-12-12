Share All sharing options for: Lasses Match Preview: FA Cup campaign begins for Sunderland Ladies with trip to Brighouse!

Sunday 12th December 2021

Brighouse Town AFC Women v Sunderland AFC Ladies

Vitality Women’s FA Cup - 3rd Round

Yorkshire Payments Stadium, St Giles Rd, Hove Edge, Halifax HX3 8BG

Kick-Off: 13:00

Tickets and match coverage

Tickets £5 adults and £3 concessions on the door.

Live coverage: if you can’t make it to the game you can follow along on @SAFCladies Twitter for updates. Match commentary is available from Brighouse Town (see tweet below)

Podcast: Roker Report’s Lasses Podcast live on Twitter spaces at 8.30-9.30pm BST on Monday. Just go to @rokerreport to listen in.

LIVE COMMENTARY!!



Although we urge you to get down to the ground and show your support... If you cannot make it, we've got you covered!



Live Full Match Commentary with @hxfoyboy1988 from 12:45pm at the @YorkshirePay Stadium! https://t.co/3d5kgLXqwo — ℂ (@btafcwomen) December 11, 2021

The build-up…

Sunderland play in the third round of the Women’s FA Cup this weekend. The Lasses travel to a Brighouse side that was promoted to the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division, this season. Brighouse and Wolves Women FC the two sides replacing Sunderland Ladies in that league after our promotion to the FA Women’s Championship.

Sunderland manager Mel Reay has been quite guarded regarding illness and injury in the build-up to the cup tie.

We’re still monitoring players at the moment so there isn’t a definitive update as yet. We’ve had a couple who have been ill during the week too, so it’s a call we’ll just have to make nearer to the game itself.

In her latest update Reay spoke about the opposition:

We’ve played them a couple of times and they’re a good side, Rob has a competitive squad there who have just been promoted into the third tier.

Brighouse Town sit seventh in their division, having won four of their nine games, and have a couple of games in hand on the other teams around them. They’re undefeated in their last four league games and the 8-0 win over Farsley Celtic last weekend means that they’re a team in form who we can’t take lightly at all.

Last Time Out

Brighouse 1-2 Sunderland AFC Ladies

FA National League North Premier Division, 17 May 2021

Goals from Faye Mullen and Emily Hutchinson combined with great game management see SAFC leave the Yorkshire Payments Stadium 2-1 victors

One to watch... Drew Greene

The lively winger , formerly of Barnsley, won player of the month for November for Brighouse. She’s a player Sunderland will need to be wary of having scored a hat-trick very recently. The winger also having picked up player of the match on a number of occasions this season, and her sister Darcie signed for the club in the summer.