 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Brighouse Town v Harrogate Town - Pre-Season Friendly

Filed under:

Lasses Fan Focus: Brighouse Town fan Jamie previews the FA Cup tie

Sunderland visit the National League North Premier Division side this afternoon, and we’ve been getting the lowdown from one of their loyal supporters!

By Graeme Field
/ new
Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen Christmas Appeal 2021

This year Roker Report is once again working with our amazing charity partner the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen to ensure that the people with the greatest need in our community can access good quality, healthy food, warm clothing, and other support when they need it - no questions asked.

Over the last three years, you have helped us to raise over £50,000 for this wonderful cause, which has allowed Andrea and her team to expand their work and ensure people did not go hungry during the pandemic.

Please help us to continue to support them in the year ahead by donating what you can this Christmas. Times are tough, but together we can help ensure that people in Sunderland come together once more.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW - THANK YOU!

Roker Report: How long have you been following the club and what do you enjoy most about it?

Jamie: Around 7 months so this is my first season at supporting brighouse town women s football club and what I enjoy most is watching the team inspire the next generation of players plus feeling apart of the club.

RR: How do you feel the season is going?

J: For a small town like Brighouse and newly promoted there definitely mixing it up with the big names in the league which is pleasing to see.

RR: Who are your players to watch?

J: Definitely Leah Embley plus Drew Greene are exciting to watch on the ball plus their work rate. I have no favourites because everyone in the team puts a shift in and anybody on the day can steal the show or hit the match-winner.

RR: How has your manager been approaching games this season?

J: The manager has approached every game with the up most respect for the opponents if it be home or away teams in the same league or lower leagues.

RR: What would be a good season for Brighouse, in your opinion?

J: In my opinion, a good season for Brighouse would be to finish in the top half of the league and have a good cup run.

RR: How do you feel this cup tie will go?

J: It’s definitely going to be a big test but it’s the cup and any team on there day has a shout I am hoping being at home will also encourage more people to come and watch the game plus support women’s football.

SAFC QUIZZES!

Roker Report’s Brainbusters: Sunderland quiz questions with a ‘community’ twist

REPORT & PLAYER RATINGS!

Finlay’s Report: ‘It feels like Sunderland are back on track’

MATCH PREVIEWS!

Lasses Score Predictions: The Roker Report team look ahead to Sunderland’s Third Round Tie

Loading comments...