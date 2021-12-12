Lasses Fan Focus: Brighouse Town fan Jamie previews the FA Cup tie

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen Christmas Appeal 2021

This year Roker Report is once again working with our amazing charity partner the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen to ensure that the people with the greatest need in our community can access good quality, healthy food, warm clothing, and other support when they need it - no questions asked.

Over the last three years, you have helped us to raise over £50,000 for this wonderful cause, which has allowed Andrea and her team to expand their work and ensure people did not go hungry during the pandemic.

Please help us to continue to support them in the year ahead by donating what you can this Christmas. Times are tough, but together we can help ensure that people in Sunderland come together once more.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW - THANK YOU!