Lasses Fan Focus: Brighouse Town fan Jamie previews the FA Cup tie

Roker Report: How long have you been following the club and what do you enjoy most about it?
Jamie: Around 7 months so this is my first season at supporting brighouse town women s football club and what I enjoy most is watching the team inspire the next generation of players plus feeling apart of the club.
RR: How do you feel the season is going?
J: For a small town like Brighouse and newly promoted there definitely mixing it up with the big names in the league which is pleasing to see.
Super-Fan and today's match day sponsor @kingofthelepric adding to his ever growing shirt collection with a signed Town away shirt!— ℂ (@btafcwomen) December 5, 2021
Thank you for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/J1MW9QuRht
RR: Who are your players to watch?
J: Definitely Leah Embley plus Drew Greene are exciting to watch on the ball plus their work rate. I have no favourites because everyone in the team puts a shift in and anybody on the day can steal the show or hit the match-winner.
RR: How has your manager been approaching games this season?
J: The manager has approached every game with the up most respect for the opponents if it be home or away teams in the same league or lower leagues.
RR: What would be a good season for Brighouse, in your opinion?
J: In my opinion, a good season for Brighouse would be to finish in the top half of the league and have a good cup run.
RR: How do you feel this cup tie will go?
J: It’s definitely going to be a big test but it’s the cup and any team on there day has a shout I am hoping being at home will also encourage more people to come and watch the game plus support women’s football.
ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏᴜɴᴛᴅᴏᴡɴ ᴛᴏ ꜱᴜɴᴅᴀʏ ʙᴇɢɪɴꜱ! ⏳ pic.twitter.com/y5yhPgtcEe— ℂ (@btafcwomen) December 8, 2021
Loading comments...