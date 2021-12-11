Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-1 Plymouth Argyle - Huge win for the Lads rounds off an amazing day!!!

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 6/10

Could have done better with the goal, was slightly blocked off by Embleton but needs to be stronger. Made a good save from Hardie in the second half but wasn’t overly worked by Plymouth.

Bailey Wright: 8/10

Seems to be back in the form he hit before he signed his permanent deal, won everything that came his way and always quick to get a foot in.

Tom Flanagan: 7/10

Really solid performance, did lose his man for the goal but otherwise was very good.

Callum Doyle: 8/10

Really clever pull back for Dan Neil for the opening goal. Was put under pressure in the second half but showed how good he is defensively.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Not as influential in the first half as he was against Morecambe, picked up a knock and had to be subbed at half time. His absence made it difficult for the team after the break due to Lee Johnson having to shuffle the team around.

Carl Winchester: 8/10

Did a lot of dirty work in midfield in the first half and the team struggled a bit in the second once he switched to right back. Burst forward on a number of occasions from that position though and caused problems with his overlapping.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Very good in the first half as Sunderland surged forward time and time again, finished his chance really well to open the scoring but had to play deeper in the second following the reshuffle and, although he put a shift in, he was not as comfortable defensively.

Leon Dajaku: 9/10

No surprise he set up Broadhead for the second goal with a great bit of skill, as he had the beating of the full back time and time again, could also have got a couple of goals himself.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Really clever corner led to the opening goal, his movement and hassling is becoming vital to the team.

Nathan Broadhead: 8/10

Full of confidence at the moment with his cheeky backheel finish but his all round play was excellent today. Works so hard for the team but what a good footballer, uses his pace very well and unlucky to only score one.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Hard working effort by Stewart as the referee allowed Plymouth to foul him whenever they wanted. Only a couple of half chances for him today but he occupies the opposition back line constantly and makes room for others.

Subs

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Came on at half time for Gooch and slotted into central midfield, not his natural position but he worked hard and got forward to support attacks often.

Aiden O’Brien: 6/10

Should probably have wrapped up the game after the goalkeeper completely missed his clearance but helped the team see out the final 15 minutes.

Man of the Match: Leon Dajaku

There were many good performances today, with Nathan Broadhead not far away from my man of the match but Dajaku gets it for running the Plymouth left back ragged in the first half. He did such a number on Bloom that he had to be switched to right back to give him a break. Could have had a goal or two himself, as well as the one he set up for Broadhead and even putting a defensive shift in during the second period.