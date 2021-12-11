 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle - Sky Bet League 1

Filed under:

Score Predictions: Will Sunderland claim maximum points against Plymouth Argyle today?

Can we follow up the impressive win in midweek with a win against Plymouth Argyle this afternoon? Here’s our predictions – let us know what you think!

By ChrisWynn
/ new
Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

  • Correct score = 3 points
  • Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point
  • Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point
  • Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 3-1 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

We have now played three halves of a game well, and I really hope that trend continues when we host a team from the top end of the table.

In the past we have had more issues putting lower table teams to the sword, but we proved at home to Morecambe that issue is behind us. We need to carry on the confident attacking play and show that it works against stronger teams as well as weaker ones.

I am backing Ross Stewart to pick up where he left off. He could and maybe should have had more than one in the last outing, but now he has his laser eye honed in on goal again, he will hopefully get another 1 or 2. With Broadhead getting stronger every game, the focus on Ross should be lessened, and with more freedom will come more results.

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After what was a comprehensive win on Tuesday, we face a Plymouth side currently going through a difficult period. They were the form side in the league until a recent run of three losses on the bounce, followed by the loss of Ryan Lowe to Preston.

New manager Steven Schumacher managed to stem the defeats with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday against MK Dons, but whether he can return them to their previous formidable form remains to be seen.

It certainly won’t be as cut and dry as the Morecambe thrashing, but I think we’ll win this. Quite honestly, I’d happily take a 1-0 win, to continue our upturn in form

Sunderland v Morecambe - Sky Bet League 1 Photo by Will Matthews/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After a resounding win in the week, and much-needed confidence boost in front of goal, a tough encounter with Plymouth awaits.

They have fallen off of late but still have a threat. Strikers Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie have 19 goals between them and will need to be marshalled well. Our handling of Cole Stockton should give us the encouragement to get that job done.

Plymouth’s recent form is poor with losses to Charlton, Wycombe and Wigan and only one goal scored, so this could be a great time to face them. Hopefully we will go from strength to strength after the Morecambe win and edge what I feel will be a tight game.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 2-0 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

Following the win in They will be a goal threat, just like Morecambe were, but I feel with Plymouth being a team that likes to outscore teams, keeping them at bay will be most of the job. Scoring against them shouldn’t be an issue with them only keeping two away clean sheets this season.

I’m expecting a slowish start but one we show our dominance on their lack of confidence and push further up that table leaving those teams outside the play-offs behind.

Sunderland v Morecambe - Sky Bet League One Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 2-0 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

It was nice on a number of levels to get a convincing win on Tuesday night – following a strong second half in which we pretty much battered Oxford without being able to net, it was nice to see our forwards all contribute with goals.

Yes, Morecambe’s defence and keeper were awful, but we were at it from the get-go, and we’ve seen in the past how many of these games that should be ‘routine wins’ turn into anything but.

Plymouth present a different test altogether and had a credible draw at MK Dons in midweek, but this is again one of those games we simply have to do a job with if we’re to gain automatic promotion.

Three points today will make it seven in December already, and get us precisely on that important two points per game benchmark. Nathan Broadhead showed his class on Tuesday, and for the third successive game I'm backing him to get the opener (I'm going to keep doing this until he does...!)

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

This one is a different proposition to the one we had in midweek and I think the new manager, Steven Schumacher will be looking to get off to a good start and might look on this afternoon as a fixture where he doesn’t have too much to lose considering their current form.

I think it could be a tight one, and hopefully the reverse score of the last time we played them at home back in January.

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen Christmas Appeal 2021

This year Roker Report is once again working with our amazing charity partner the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen to ensure that the people with the greatest need in our community can access good quality, healthy food, warm clothing, and other support when they need it - no questions asked.

Over the last three years, you have helped us to raise over £50,000 for this wonderful cause, which has allowed Andrea and her team to expand their work and ensure people did not go hungry during the pandemic.

Please help us to continue to support them in the year ahead by donating what you can this Christmas. Times are tough, but together we can help ensure that people in Sunderland come together once more.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW - THANK YOU!

FEATURES!

On This Day (11 December 1926): Sunderland hit the Red Devils with six of the best

MATCH PREVIEWS!

Starting XI: How will the lads line up for this afternoon’s game against Plymouth?

MATCH PREVIEWS!

Match Preview: Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

Loading comments...