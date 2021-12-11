Score Predictions: Will Sunderland claim maximum points against Plymouth Argyle today?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 3-1 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

We have now played three halves of a game well, and I really hope that trend continues when we host a team from the top end of the table.

In the past we have had more issues putting lower table teams to the sword, but we proved at home to Morecambe that issue is behind us. We need to carry on the confident attacking play and show that it works against stronger teams as well as weaker ones.

I am backing Ross Stewart to pick up where he left off. He could and maybe should have had more than one in the last outing, but now he has his laser eye honed in on goal again, he will hopefully get another 1 or 2. With Broadhead getting stronger every game, the focus on Ross should be lessened, and with more freedom will come more results.

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After what was a comprehensive win on Tuesday, we face a Plymouth side currently going through a difficult period. They were the form side in the league until a recent run of three losses on the bounce, followed by the loss of Ryan Lowe to Preston.

New manager Steven Schumacher managed to stem the defeats with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday against MK Dons, but whether he can return them to their previous formidable form remains to be seen.

It certainly won’t be as cut and dry as the Morecambe thrashing, but I think we’ll win this. Quite honestly, I’d happily take a 1-0 win, to continue our upturn in form

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After a resounding win in the week, and much-needed confidence boost in front of goal, a tough encounter with Plymouth awaits.

They have fallen off of late but still have a threat. Strikers Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie have 19 goals between them and will need to be marshalled well. Our handling of Cole Stockton should give us the encouragement to get that job done.

Plymouth’s recent form is poor with losses to Charlton, Wycombe and Wigan and only one goal scored, so this could be a great time to face them. Hopefully we will go from strength to strength after the Morecambe win and edge what I feel will be a tight game.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 2-0 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

Following the win in They will be a goal threat, just like Morecambe were, but I feel with Plymouth being a team that likes to outscore teams, keeping them at bay will be most of the job. Scoring against them shouldn’t be an issue with them only keeping two away clean sheets this season.

I’m expecting a slowish start but one we show our dominance on their lack of confidence and push further up that table leaving those teams outside the play-offs behind.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 2-0 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

It was nice on a number of levels to get a convincing win on Tuesday night – following a strong second half in which we pretty much battered Oxford without being able to net, it was nice to see our forwards all contribute with goals.

Yes, Morecambe’s defence and keeper were awful, but we were at it from the get-go, and we’ve seen in the past how many of these games that should be ‘routine wins’ turn into anything but.

Plymouth present a different test altogether and had a credible draw at MK Dons in midweek, but this is again one of those games we simply have to do a job with if we’re to gain automatic promotion.

Three points today will make it seven in December already, and get us precisely on that important two points per game benchmark. Nathan Broadhead showed his class on Tuesday, and for the third successive game I'm backing him to get the opener (I'm going to keep doing this until he does...!)

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

This one is a different proposition to the one we had in midweek and I think the new manager, Steven Schumacher will be looking to get off to a good start and might look on this afternoon as a fixture where he doesn’t have too much to lose considering their current form.

I think it could be a tight one, and hopefully the reverse score of the last time we played them at home back in January.