Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-1 Oldham Athletic - Holders knocked out of Papa John’s Trophy!

Lee Burge: 6/10

Was solid tonight, made some good saves and did nothing wrong. Even had a short but not fruitful spell up front right at the end.

Frederik Alves: 6/10

Should have done better with a header late on but was largely untroubled defensively and looked comfortable in midfield in the final 15 minutes.

Arbenit Xhemajli: 6/10

Making a first team appearance in 14 months, Xhemajli strolled through the game and looked fit enough to be in contention if needed.

Oliver Younger: 6/10

Younger has probably been our most consistent player in this competition this season and that didn’t change here, defended well and had his work cut out in the first half with miles of space for Oldham on their right.

Sam Wilding: 5/10

Neat and tidy in midfield as he looked to provide the back three some protection, did not provide much with the ball but did his job well enough.

Cieran Dunne: 3/10

Looked all at sea for most of the game, with Oldham exploiting space in behind him. Has only recently returned from a long-term injury but a game to forget for Dunne, at fault for the goal, although almost made up for it with his last touch but forced a good save from the goalkeeper.

Leon Dajaku: 4/10

Looked unsure of whether to go forward or keep his position at wing-back for most of the first half, did put a couple of useful crosses in but did not look confident at RWB.

Elliot Embleton: 5/10

Started lively, playing a couple of good balls for both Harris and Kimpioka that created chances but then struggled to stay at that level and subbed at half-time.

Aiden O’Brien: 4/10

Started the game in central midfield and looked OK but we needed more from the senior professional tonight. Moved into a more attacking role late on but made no impact at all.

Benji Kimpioka: 7/10

Easily our most dangerous player, on the few occasions we managed to get him the ball in advanced positions. Probably should have had a couple of goals early on but took too long with the first and then put the second chance into the side netting when well placed.

Will Harris: 5/10

Hard-working effort up front but looked frustrated for long periods. Curled one effort wide with his left foot in the first half after a good ball by Embleton but that was as much service as he received.

Subs

Ethan Kachosa: 5/10

Came on and put a shift in at right back, looked like a more natural defender than Dajaku. Overplayed a few times, maybe trying too hard, and was almost caught out very late on with Burge up front but managed to use his pace to nullify the chance.

Stephen Wearne: 5/10

Had one shot blocked late on and one good free kick put right on the head of Alves but that chance was wasted by the West Ham loanee. Like most of the side struggled going forward.

Tyrese Dyce: 5/10

Came on with 20 minutes or so to go and thought he did better in his cameo at left back than Dunne had beforehand. He also put in a great cross that really should have been attacked more.

Man of the Match: Benji Kimpioka

Not much happened for Sunderland tonight, we really struggled going forward but most of the bright spots came at the feet of Kimpioka. Did not always make the right decision but for most of the game was the only player likely to make something happen.