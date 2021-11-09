Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-1 Bradford City - Lads lose out on penalties but top the group!

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 7/10

Comfortable all night. No chance with the goal, made a great save right at the death to ensure the game finished 1-1 and gave Sunderland a good start in the shoot-out, only for Bradford to score their remaining penalties.

Kenton Richardson: 6/10

Out of position for the opening goal but otherwise solid defensively, almost scored but could only get a toe on the end of a Gooch cross.

Frederik Alves: 6/10

Always looks composed, in and out of possession, but not particularly tested by the Bradford frontline.

Oliver Younger: 6/10

Typically solid display from Younger.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Missed his penalty during the shoot-out, got booked early on after being turned by the Bradford winger but put in a shift at both full back positions and got forward often. A mixed bag.

Luke O’Nien: 5/10

Lost his man at the back post for the opening goal. Played one good ball over the top to create a chance for Dajaku and scored his penalty but thought he was quite quiet overall.

Harrison Sohna: 5/10

Tidy in possession but too easily beaten on the right in the build up to the opening goal.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Got an assist with a well played ball over the top for Broadhead, had a few moments where he would inject a bit of pace in the game and get the team going with a quick one-two but then would disappear for a little while.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Saw his penalty saved and for most of the game was playing far too deep but showed his quality late on with a couple of dangerous crosses, some quick feet around the box to win a free-kick and was unlucky to see his shot cannon back off the bar.

Leon Dajaku: 7/10

Still don’t think Dajaku is fully fit after missing so much of the year with injury and illness but shows promise. Had two great chances to score, one in both halves but the goalkeeper saved both.

Nathan Broadhead: 7/10

Some lovely touches and bits of hold up play without being given any service until the ball over the top from Embleton was finished with aplomb to equalise.

Subs

Will Harris: 7/10

Kept the Bradford defenders on their toes late on, saw his follow up to Dajaku’s chance cleared off the line, scuffed another shot wide and then scored his penalty.

Ellis Taylor: 6/10

Under hit a cross shortly after coming on and then overcompensated with the next one but redeemed himself with a nice ball over the top for Harris which the striker couldn’t convert.

Carl Winchester: 6/10

Came on and slotted into midfield alongside O’Nien but was mainly on defensive duty, a calm bit of play in his own box to relieve pressure and then two quick sliding tackles being the highlight of his cameo.

Man of the Match: Alex Pritchard

I don’t think anyone particularly shone for 90 minutes, with most of our better performers fading in and out but when we got the ball in and around the box late on, Pritchard was heavily involved and that was a position we need to make sure he is in more. So he just edges Broadhead for me, who would probably have got my MotM if not for his early substitution.