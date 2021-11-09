Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Will we keep our 100% record in the Papa John’s Trophy?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 2-1 Bradford City

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Will Harris

After his return from a short loan spell, Benji Kimpioka has had a couple of positive showings in the younger age groups, so I nearly went for him as the first scorer, but Harris is more likely to start, and is playing well too.

I’m hoping Kimpioka and Harris can lead the line and secure a win, also creating options on how we support the team up front for the first XI, where we really need a breath of fresh air alongside Ross Stewart.

We can’t seem to buy a clean sheet just now so I’m not calling one, but hopefully, the direction of travel veers back in our favor with Younger and maybe Arby running the defence.

Both in terms of general confidence in the squad, we need something. A victory in this deadest of ties for the pizza cup can achieve little else than a morale boost and a few ideas for team development in the league, so let’s get that out of it, please?

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 1-1 Bradford City

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Will Harris

(Sunderland to win on penalties)

This game is an absolute dead rubber, with our passage to the next round and Bradford's exit already confirmed. With the pressure being off, it may well be an ideal time to nip the current poor run of form in the bud.

I was surprised there weren't more young ones on Saturday, but it's a given in this tie. Whilst we should be winning this regardless, I can see us drawing the game, before we claim that entirely meaningless extra point for a win on penalties...

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-1 Bradford City

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Stephen Wearne

Another tie in the completion that our young players have thrived in this season. A chance for Xhemajli to get a run-out against a proper side is exciting and the prospect of him getting involved in the first team could be a real boost.

I fancy the younger lads to pick up the result and show the first team how to put away lower league opposition.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 1-2 Bradford City

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Will Harris

The reason that there was a first-team out on Saturday was probably so that the young lads could play here. I imagine it’ll be a ‘try your best and stake your claim’ kind of game, with nothing riding on it.

I don’t think there will be much in it, but our youthful exuberance will allow us to be in the game, but not quite grab the victory.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 1-0 Bradford City

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Taylor

In the most meaningless of meaningless games, I imagine it’ll be a young side tonight that takes on Bradford.

I know little about the opposition, I don’t really care about the game, but for the third EFL trophy game in a row I’m going for Ellis Taylor to grab the opener - the only goal of the game.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 1-1 Bradford City

(Sunderland to win on penalties)

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Leon Dajaku

It’s difficult to predict without knowing our starting XI but I can assume Lee Johnson will rest as many players as possible, and I can also assume it’s not going to be a classic.