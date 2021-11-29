 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Roker Rapport Podcast: The Cambridge United 1-2 Sunderland AFC Review!

Our Gav was joined yesterday by young Timmy/Martin and our Brett as they went over Sunderland’s 2-1 victory over the U’s away in the league on Saturday, and look ahead to the next couple games as Lee Johnson’s lads look to build momentum - in spite of the growing injury list...

By TheHashpipe83
What’s the crack?

  • Martin tells us about a near death experience...
  • Bit windy on Saturday we noticed; but how windy was it Chris Kamara?
  • Broadheeeeed; What a goal that was, could he have had a few more?
  • Gooch; The lad put in a shift Saturday, is a more permanent position change looming?
  • How did the lads look Saturday as a team - are they playing for Lee Johnson?
  • Answering your twitter questions, and how we all feel looking ahead - with a couple wins under the belt again...

All this and much more! #SAFC #EFL #LeagueOne

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

