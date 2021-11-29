Roker Rapport Podcast: The Cambridge United 1-2 Sunderland AFC Review!

What’s the crack?
- Martin tells us about a near death experience...
- Bit windy on Saturday we noticed; but how windy was it Chris Kamara?
- Broadheeeeed; What a goal that was, could he have had a few more?
- Gooch; The lad put in a shift Saturday, is a more permanent position change looming?
- How did the lads look Saturday as a team - are they playing for Lee Johnson?
- Answering your twitter questions, and how we all feel looking ahead - with a couple wins under the belt again...
All this and much more! #SAFC #EFL #LeagueOne
How can I listen?
We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.
To subscribe on iTunes, click here.
To subscribe on Acast, click here.
To subscribe on Spotify, click here.
To subscribe on Youtube, click here.
Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.
Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.
Loading comments...