Andy’s Player Ratings: Cambridge United 1-2 Sunderland - Massive three points for Johnson’s men!

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 6/10

Should have done a lot better with the Cambridge goal but made up for it in the second half in extremely testing conditions for any goalkeeper.

Lynden Gooch: 7/10

Called into the team just before kick off and did a very good job at right back. Worked really hard defensively in the second half and was bright going forward in the first, put in some dangerous crosses and got an assist for Broadhead’s goal.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

Marshalled the defence really well and had to in the second half as the home side and the wind caused massive problems.

Tom Flanagan: 7/10

Had his work cut out in the second half but held up to the test very well.

Callum Doyle: 7/10

Played further left than usual but did a good job for the team as we came under huge pressure.

Leon Dajaku: 5/10

Quiet an attacking performance, struggled to get the better of the opposing full back but put in a shift to help out the team.

Carl Winchester: 8/10

Played well in the first half with Sunderland on top but then put in a massive shift in the second.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Typically good on the ball, despite the conditions and showed more defensively in the second half as we were pushed back.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Scored direct from a corner in the first half, albeit the goal was credited as an own goal to the goalkeeper, but not the game for him in the second and struggled to get involved.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Worked his socks off at both ends of the pitch, could have done with him holding the ball up better in the second but made some important defensive contributions.

Nathan Broadhead: 7/10

I’ll give him an extra mark for the goal, that was an amazing finish, but he should probably have had at least one more and made the win more comfortable than it ended up being. A classy player but finishing is erratic.

Subs

Will Harris: 6/10

Came on as we saw the game out and set up one good counter attack after winning the ball on the edge of his own box.

Man of the Match: Carl Winchester

Looked good in his natural midfield position in the first half and then worked his socks off in the second. Made some important interceptions and was still running the length of the pitch right up until the final whistle.