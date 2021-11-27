Score Predictions: Can Sunderland go one better than they did in midweek?

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Cambridge United 0-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

While I’d love to predict flowing football in red and white with a multi-goal win this weekend, after seeing the second half last weekend, I do struggle to call a win at all. After not featuring last time out, I hope Embo will get a decent run-out and ideally a goal.

More ugly wins are the expectation for me, probably all the way to Xmas, and that is I think the best we may get. In January, we will no doubt sign the young upcoming new Mbappe to the team, as well as the modern-day Des Walker, John Kay, Micky Gray and Kevin Ball, and we win the league by around a week after Valentine’s Day. Piece of p*ss.

Matthew Foster says...

Cambridge United 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

There's not much I can say about Tuesday, that hasn't already been said.

What I will say is Lee Johnson is rapidly losing fans with every minute that ticks by. And if the outcome isn't an emphatic Sunderland win today, it could get ugly. This will be far from easy though, as Cambridge's home form is decent for a side expected to struggle.

Only two losses from ten at Abbey Stadium, with the likes of Ipswich and Wigan only leaving with a point. I fear a carbon copy of Tuesday, but I once again perilously place my faith in the hands of the lads, that they can pull this out of the bag.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Cambridge United 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

We need to get our act together after a pitiful draw in the week vs. Shrewsbury. We were fairly limp all game and even a favourable refereeing decision couldn’t even give us the game.

We need to start moving the ball quicker and get back to basics. Where have the tactics gone from earlier in the season? The high press and quick tempo are needed immediately.

After Lee Johnson’s bizarre diatribe against Ross Stewart’s workrate (the lad completes sliding tackles in our own half Lee, man) expect him to pop up with opener.

Will Jones says...

Cambridge United 0-4 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

It’s gonna be cold, wet and windy come 3pm Saturday. Last time that happened things ended in disaster. However this time I believe we are going to give a bit more desire and belief. The lads know how important a win is. We NEED it.

I think we are gonna go ahead early, then slowly push and push and then in the second half run away with it. We need a convincing performance so why not this weekend?

Martin Wanless says...

Cambridge United 2-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Callum Doyle

I’m not feeling confident about this one, especially after listening to our preview pod with the BBC's Cambridge reporter.

It’s a sell-out crowd, it’ll be an intense atmosphere and we’re not playing well. I just don’t see it ending well. Fingers crossed I’m wrong!

Chris Wynn says...

Cambridge United 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I’m going all out Jack Ross and going for our second 1-1 draw in a week. Cambridge have drawn half their games at home this season and are tough to beat on their own patch having just lost two.

Combine this with our injury troubles and apparent lack of imagination in the final third which became apparent in midweek at Shrewsbury, we could be in for a long afternoon at the Abbey Stadium.