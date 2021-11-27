Share All sharing options for: Match Preview: Cambridge Utd v Sunderland - everything you need to know!

Saturday 27th November 2021

(15th) Cambridge Utd v Sunderland (6th)

Sky Bet League One

Abbey Stadium

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Sold out for home and away fans.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!

The build-up...

Sunderland travel to the Abbey Stadium for the first time in 19 years after one stride forward this week was followed up with a slight stumble at Shrewsbury. Our last visit to Cambridge was Peter Reid’s last victory as manager of the club and ended in a 7-0 victory to Sunderland (see more on that here).

I’m sure Lee Johnson would deem that an acceptable result this afternoon.

Last Saturday’s win over Ipswich was one of those where we just needed three points and it didn’t really make a difference how it came, but the assumption was that once we had the win under our belts we’d kick on again, and it wasn’t to be.

Allowing ten-man Shrewsbury back into the game and claim a share of the spoils in midweek was a blow, and in the midst of bad news on the injury front, increases the pressure to pick up maximum points today.

Mark Bonner performed a minor miracle last season in getting Cambridge promoted to League One in what was his first full season as not only the manager of Cambridge United, but in the role of manager of any club. After growing up a Cambridge fan, Bonner has had a host of roles behind the scenes, progressing to the academy and then working with the first team.

Cambridge spent seven years in League Two before gaining promotion last year and despite losing Paul Mullin who scored 32 league goals last term, as well as highly rated full-back Kyle Knoyle, in the summer they have had a solid start to the season.

Many fancied Cambridge for a swift return to League Two, but they are currently sitting 15th, seven points from the drop and nine away from the play-offs, which would have been even better had they not thrown away a two-goal lead in the last six minutes in midweek at home to Wigan.

In terms of their home form, they might have drawn half of the ten games at the Abbey Stadium so far this season but they have only been on the losing side twice, so we could be in for a tough afternoon against a side who look hard to beat on home soil.

League One Form...

The betting...

Despite the blip in midweek, the Lads are evens to take all three points today, while a home win for Cambridge is priced at 11/4 and the draw is 12/5.

In terms of correct score, a 1-1 draw is slight favourite at 5/1, with a 1-0 win for the Lads close behind at 6/1 and a 1-0 Cambridge victory is priced at 17/2. A more convincing 2-0 to the Lads is 16/1.

Head to head... at the Abbey Stadium

(In all competitions)

Sunderland wins: 3

Draws: 2

Cambridge United wins: 2

Sunderland goals: 17

Cambridge United goals: 11

Last time we met... at the Abbey Stadium

Tuesday 1st October 2002

League Cup 2nd Round

Cambridge United 0-7 Sunderland

(Reyna 21’, McCann 25’, Arca 54’, Stewart 63’, 65’, Flo 75’, 83’)

Sunderland: Myhre, Williams, Craddock, Babb, Kilbane (McCartney), Bellion, McCann, Reyna (Thirlwell), Arca (Butler), Flo, Stewart Substitutes not used: Sorensen, Kyle Cambridge United: Marshall, Goodhind, Warner (Nacca), Fleming, Angus, Wanless (Guttridge), Bridges, Tudor, Kitson (Chillingworth), Riza Substitutes not used: Brennan, Tann Attendance: 8,175

Played for both...

Lionel Perez

Got his chance in the Premier League after moving from Bordeaux when Tony Coton suffered a horrific leg-break down at the Dell in 1996 and went on to make 84 appearances for the Lads, ending in defeat at Wembley against Charlton.

Initially he moved to Newcastle United as a free agent but after not making an appearance in two years, moved to Cambridge United where he played almost a century of games before leaving in 2002.

Jody Craddock

Cambridge United gave Jody Craddock his opportunity in the Football League when he made his debut there in 1993. After impressing for a number of years, Craddock would have the pick of a few clubs, but chose Peter Reid’s Sunderland as we moved into the Stadium of Light in 1997.

Over six years Craddock would make 168 appearances before leaving in 2003 for Wolverhampton Wanderers where he would stay for ten years.