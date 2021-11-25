If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Roker Rapport Podcast: The Cambridge United v Sunderland Preview w/ the BBC’s Doug Shulman!

What’s the crack?

John Beck was a right laugh wasn’t he; was he a footballing revolutionary too?

Falling out of the Football League and returning again after 9 long years; How did it feel getting back into the 92?

How are Cambridge fans feeling since their return to this tier for the first time in 2 decades to find this many “big sides” in the division?

How stable is the club currently, and what are fan expectations of this season and beyond?

The two styles and sides of Mark Bonner - How good was last seasons run to promotion from League Two under the fan favourite, and how has he adapted to this league so far?

Wes Hoolahan will be playing Saturday... As he only plays Saturday - so how’s he doing these days?

How confident is Doug of a result against Sunderland after Cambridge fell victim to a Wigan fightback to suffer a draw on Tuesday; did they deserve the win?

All this and much more! Listen in!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.