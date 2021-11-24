Roker Rapport Podcast: A game of three thirds - quick reaction (almost) to Shrewsbury 1-1 SAFC!

What’s the crack?
- A promising first half performance from the Lads was welcomed, as was that great goal from Pritchard... So what went wrong with that second half against 10 men?
- Would we be less disappointed if the performance had been more consistent and we still failed to get the winner?
- How are/were the lads feeling about getting 4 points from the 6 available - any sign of panic yet?
- Was that a red card?
- How did they expect the reaction to the result to play out on the socials, and were they right?
- Any positives to take from that at all?
All this and more! Listen in!
