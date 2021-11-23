Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland frustrated by 10 man Shrewsbury

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 6/10

No chance with the goal after a good finish by the Shrewsbury player but not much to do otherwise.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Started at right back and did quite well from that position, made a couple of important blocks in the first half and had one shot brilliantly tipped round the post. Struggled further forward in the second half.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

Solid at the back, won everything in the air.

Callum Doyle: 6/10

Quiet game for Doyle, did nothing wrong but would have liked to have seen him use the extra space in the second half.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Solid display at left back, got forward well but should have done much better with one cross from Gooch in the second half. Got an assist for Pritchard’s goal but that was mainly down to the forward.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Had a couple of efforts on goal, one well stopped by the goalkeeper and another just wide. One cross late on almost set up the winner for Broadhead and kept trying to make the team tick.

Carl Winchester: 6/10

Started in central midfield, finished at right back and did ok in both possessions without really impressing.

Alex Pritchard: 8/10

Caused Shrewsbury problems whenever he had the ball, scored a great goal after cutting inside onto his right foot and it was a surprise to see him substituted.

Aiden O’Brien: 4/10

Worked hard for the team without causing any kind of a problem for the home side, anonymous going forward.

Nathan Broadhead: 6/10

Smacked the post late on from a tight angle and put a shift in all night. Showed plenty of good footwork but only scraps to work off around their box.

Ross Stewart: 5/10

Put a shift in, as you would expect from Stewart and caused problems in the first half from his closing down but no service other a slight headed touch on a cross from Pritchard.

Subs

Aiden McGeady: 4/10

Came on as we looked for a winner but his final ball let him down and then spent the last few minutes almost at left back nursing an injury.

Leon Dajaku: 5/10

Came on at the same time as McGeady, did put a couple of dangerous looking crosses in that didn’t come to anything but had a late free kick in a dangerous position and completely overhit the cross.

Corry Evans: 5/10

Came on early in the second half for the ineffective O’Brien, had one chance that was blocked but otherwise a quiet display.

Man of the Match: Alex Pritchard

Scored his first goal for the club with a superbly taken finish into the far corner after cutting inside, was at the heart of most of Sunderland’s best moves (which there were no where near enough of) while he was on the pitch and looked more confident tonight.