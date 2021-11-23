Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: How will the Lads get on tonight at Shrewsbury Town?

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Shrewsbury Town 0-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Our new streak began on Saturday albeit with an ugly win, and we simply have to carry on that streak and put teams like the 21st place Shrews to the sword if we are serious about rebuilding momentum to the top two.

Shrewsbury Town had a man sent off on Saturday for a save on the line most keepers would be happy with, but sadly not by a goalie. This will make them revise their starting XI, and with our confidence way better than it has been for the past month after grinding out that victory, hopefully we can prevail with a professional and tidy three-goal away win.

Stewart should have scored from O’Nien’s cross at home, and will be keen to make amends for that chance slipping by, so I expect him and Broadhead to torture these boys and Ross to get our first of three, maybe more.

Matthew Foster says...

Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I was more than happy to get my prediction wrong if it meant three points in the bag. Yes, it wasn’t the best performance, but it was a win, nonetheless.

Tonight’s opponents currently find themselves in the bottom four of the table. Whilst they have won their last two home games in the league, they otherwise have struggled for any sort of form.

This presents a fantastic opportunity to build up our own form and start to put the last month behind us. Win here, and then Saturday, and those three league defeats on the bounce won’t seem as detrimental to our promotion hopes.

I expect Shrewsbury to give us a battle, but ultimately for us to have too much in the end.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Shrewsbury Town 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Although it was tough watching at times, I was impressed with our resilience at the back and that we stopped the rot with a good win over Ipswich - we must now use this as a platform to kick on.

Shrewsbury have struggled for goals this season as their lowly position suggests. We need to be putting them away and I hope we do so in a similarly stern style.

I was impressed with Bailey Wright last time out, with him arguably having his best performance since his initial loan spell, as well as return to form for Luke O’Nien.

Hopefully, we will turn in a professional performance and come away with the three points. Ipswich are one of the best attacking sides in the league, and if we can keep them quiet, we definitely should be able to here.

Will Jones says...

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

After a great win at the weekend, I believe the mental gain will have been just as important as the points. I believe it’ll be another slow start but we won’t be troubled.

We are struggling to score still so I believe we will score and glide to a victory taking us back up the table.

Martin Wanless says...

Shrewsbury Town 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

Saturday’s win was hugely important for our season, and we now head into a run of winnable games that will hopefully see us heading into 2022 in excellent shape.

While Nathan Broadhead was shunted out to the wing after 20 minutes against Ipswich as we struggled to contain the East Anglians, I suspect he’ll start up front with Ross Stewart again tonight, and get the opener as we register another important if unspectacular win.

Chris Wynn says...

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Shrewsbury aren't bad at home, winning half their games so far at home and they could do with three points so I'm not sure we're going to run away with it.

So I'm going for a tight game with Ross Stewart to bag the winner.