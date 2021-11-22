If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Roker Rapport Podcast: Reviewing Sunderland 2-0 Ipswich and looking ahead to Shrewsbury!

All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Roker Rapport Podcast: Reviewing Sunderland 2-0 Ipswich and looking ahead to Shrewsbury!

What’s the crack?

That’s a f**king relief - Nice to be talking about a win again isn’t it?

What did the lads make of the performance overall?

Lee knew he was under pressure and the players were clearly a bit nervous about their return - how much did they need this result?

Another injury nightmare; should we look at the loan market for an instant fix to the left back issue - despite the performance from Luke O’Nien in that position yesterday - or struggle through until January?

Building back momentum; how are we going to approach the visit to Shrewsbury this Tuesday, and do we think the system is going to change sooner rather than later?

Who stood out for the Lads on the pitch, and just how vital were the changes Lee made to the side to win the game?

How good was that triple save from Hoffmann... and should McGeady be utilised as an impact sub from now on?

All this and more! Haway the Lads!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.