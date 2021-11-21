Share All sharing options for: Graeme’s Player Ratings: Brave Sunderland suffer defeat at home to leaders Liverpool

Allison Cowling - 9/10

I lost count of the saves she made in the game. Excellent performance.

Faye Mullen - 6/10

She worked hard and made some really good challenges, but was substituted through injury.

Charlotte Potts - 7/10

Another solid performance from the reliable centre back, and did well against an attack that will most likely be playing WSL football next season.

Grace McCatty - 6/10

Played well and made some good challenges in an overworked defensive unit.

Louise Griffiths - 8/10

Very good all-round performance. Solid as a rock and hard in the tackle.

Neve Herron - 7/10

The youngster will have some bumps and bruises after that game. Never stopped running.

Abbey Joice - 7/10

It was great to have her back after illness kept her out last week. She grafted and looked to stem the tide of Liverpool attacks from midfield.

Emma Kelly - 6/10

The experienced midfielder never stopped working, but couldn’t really influence the game.

Keira Ramshaw - 6/10

As ever, the captain put a shift in. Liverpool seemed to have an extra player at times, but she never let her head drop. Showed her leadership qualities throughout.

Emily Scarr - 6/10

The winger gave this dominant Liverpool side a scare with her goal, which she took well.

Maria Farrugia - 6/10

The Maltese international played as the most advanced Sunderland player. She found it difficult to hold up play on her own, but fought well.

Subs

Megan Beer - 6/10

Solid performance, standing in well after the injury to Mullen. She never lets the side down.

Eve Blakey - 6/10

She held the ball up well and gave the Lasses a focal point up front in the closing stages, but in truth, Liverpool had eased up by then.

Holly Manders - 6/10

Didn’t really have much time to show her quality.

Player of the Match: Allison Cowling

Up against a relentless and high-quality opposition, she kept the score down with some great saves.