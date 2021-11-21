Graeme’s Player Ratings: Brave Sunderland suffer defeat at home to leaders Liverpool

Allison Cowling - 9/10
I lost count of the saves she made in the game. Excellent performance.
Faye Mullen - 6/10
She worked hard and made some really good challenges, but was substituted through injury.
Charlotte Potts - 7/10
Another solid performance from the reliable centre back, and did well against an attack that will most likely be playing WSL football next season.
Grace McCatty - 6/10
Played well and made some good challenges in an overworked defensive unit.
Louise Griffiths - 8/10
Very good all-round performance. Solid as a rock and hard in the tackle.
Neve Herron - 7/10
The youngster will have some bumps and bruises after that game. Never stopped running.
Abbey Joice - 7/10
It was great to have her back after illness kept her out last week. She grafted and looked to stem the tide of Liverpool attacks from midfield.
Emma Kelly - 6/10
The experienced midfielder never stopped working, but couldn’t really influence the game.
Keira Ramshaw - 6/10
As ever, the captain put a shift in. Liverpool seemed to have an extra player at times, but she never let her head drop. Showed her leadership qualities throughout.
Emily Scarr - 6/10
The winger gave this dominant Liverpool side a scare with her goal, which she took well.
Maria Farrugia - 6/10
The Maltese international played as the most advanced Sunderland player. She found it difficult to hold up play on her own, but fought well.
Subs
Megan Beer - 6/10
Solid performance, standing in well after the injury to Mullen. She never lets the side down.
Eve Blakey - 6/10
She held the ball up well and gave the Lasses a focal point up front in the closing stages, but in truth, Liverpool had eased up by then.
Holly Manders - 6/10
Didn’t really have much time to show her quality.
Player of the Match: Allison Cowling
Up against a relentless and high-quality opposition, she kept the score down with some great saves.
