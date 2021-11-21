Roker Report’s Brainbusters: More Sunderland quiz questions to get you thinking...

Round 1: The Opponents – Shrewsbury Town

One point per question is up for grabs in our first round – all about our history with The Shrews.

1. A former assistant manager at Sunderland, who is Shrewsbury’s current manager?

2. Who scored Sunderland’s winner when they beat Shrewsbury 2-1 at Roker Park in 1979?

3. What was the final score when Shrewsbury visited the Stadium of Light for a League Cup tie in 2016?

4. Which player, who later returned to the club as part of Terry Butcher’s coaching staff, did Sunderland buy from Shrewsbury in 1982?

5. Who did Shrewsbury sign following his release from Sunderland in 2019?

Round 2: Top 10 – record wins

Ten questions now on some of Sunderland’s biggest margins of victory, and there are some real toughies in there! You get a point for each correct answer.

1. Sunderland have twice won a league game by 8 goals, once against Newcastle United and once against which other side?

2. In which year did they achieve this feat?

3. In the Stadium of Light era, who are the only team Sunderland have scored eight goals past in a single game?

4. In September 1956 Sunderland beat Charlton Athletic 8-1, but who scored a hat-trick for the Lads that day?

5. Which side did Sunderland beat 8-2 in February 1931?

6. What was the final score when Sunderland achieved their biggest ever League Cup win against Cambridge United in October 2002?

7. Who was Sunderland manager when they beat Peterborough United 7-1 in February 1967 to record their biggest FA Cup win over another league side?

8. Sunderland’s biggest all time FA Cup win is 11-1, but in what year did they achieve their next best victory in the competition?

9. The game finished 9-0, but who were the opposition?

10. In October 1892 the Lads beat West Bromwich Albion 8-1 at Roker Park, but which player scored an own goal for the Baggies before then getting Sunderland level when he scored the equaliser?

Round 3: 3-4-3

We end the quiz with a mixed bag and the first three questions worth one point each, the next four earn you two points per question and the final three offer three points each (20 points in total).

1. Which Sunderland player made his England U20 debut against Portugal last week?

2. Who have Sunderland been drawn to play against in the first knock out stage of this season’s Papa John’s Trophy?

3. Sunderland qualified for Round 2 of the Trophy by topping Group F, but how many points did they earn in the group stages?

4. What was the name of the ground Sunderland played at before moving to Roker Park?

5. In what year did the club switch between the two stadiums?

6. During the promotion season of 1975-76 Sunderland’s biggest win was 4-0, but who did it come against?

7. Which First Division side did Sunderland knock out of the FA Cup in Round 5 that campaign?

8. The tie was settled after the Roker Park replay finished 2-1; who scored for the opposition that day?

9. In September 1955 Sunderland came from 3-0 down to win 4-3 for the only time in their history so far; who was this against?

10. Which player made his Sunderland debut away at Aston Villa towards the end of the 2002-03 season?

Answers