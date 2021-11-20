Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland snatch vital 3 points with late win over Ipswich!

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 7/10

Did everything asked of him today, including a triple save in the first half where you would expect him to save all three of the shots that came in but was still positioned well to deal with them.

Carl Winchester: 7/10

Committed at right back, should probably have done better when in on goal in the second half and put in an energetic display in midfield late on.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

Solid display, had his hands full most of the game but dealt with everything that came his way.

Callum Doyle: 7/10

Also solid, particularly in the first half and showed signs of his previous form late on with some bursting runs up field.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Showed his versatility again by slotting in at left-back and doing an admirable job despite his shoulder still clearly troubling him. Popped up late on to score the first with a header from a corner.

Cory Evans: 6/10

Thought he was quite sloppy in possession but put a shift in defensively.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Tried to get things going in attack without much success but more of a defensive effort from the team today and he played his part.

Elliot Embleton: 5/10

Very quiet today, had one curling effort early on but not many opportunities to create as Sunderland were pushed back.

Nathan Broadhead: 5/10

Worked very hard for the team but without anything happening for him up front.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Had a couple of opportunities to create openings when playing further forward but got the ball stuck under his feet. Shuffled around positionally up front, then did a solid job at right back to close out the game.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Shout for a penalty in the first half, possibly went down a little too easily but won the penalty in the second half. Worked hard but very little to work off.

Subs

Aiden McGeady: 6/10

Scored the penalty to make it 2-0 and played a couple of good balls through the Ipswich defence shortly after coming on.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Put the corner in for the winning goal from O’Nien.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

Lively. Won the corner from which O’Nien scored, took a quick throw in which Stewart won the penalty from and generally caused Ipswich problems.

Man of the Match: Luke O’Nien

He’s still clearly suffering with his shoulder but stepped in at left back today due to Dennis Cirkin’s absence and did a good enough job that he was probably going to be my man of the match even before he popped up with the winning goal.