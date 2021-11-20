Score Predictions: Can Sunderland stop the rot against Ipswich Town?

Last time out...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 1-0 Ipswich Town

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

The road back to peak form is often slightly stuttering at first, but I think (and hope) after the break we have had, the lads can nick a win by one goal, or more ideally.

Nessie has had some rest time to loosen up his shoulder and he may well be accompanied by young Broadhead at some point in the game, so I’m backing him to carry on his decent form while those around him at times have struggled of late.

I’d like to see three things from this game…a clean sheet, a strong midfield showing with grit, guts and also width, and a win. If I get all three of them, I don’t care about the “how”. If we win ugly I’ll take that, it’s better than losing ugly by far.

Three points and some positive momentum back as we head towards the Xmas fixture madness, accompanied by the cups we are still in. Do it lads.

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 1-2 Ipswich Town

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After a horrific start, Ipswich have turned their form around and have lost only twice since mid-September. Such is our luck we’d face them now, and to add to that our own form, which has been utterly rancid recently.

I’m not in the ‘Johnson out’ brigade, but I think anything other than a win will see the numbers surge on that side of the fence.

A win against what is a good Ipswich side would certainly be the perfect way to lift the stinking mood around the club. However, if we lose, and lose badly, the toxicity will only worsen. For once I hope I’m wrong in my prediction, but I have zero confidence going into this.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 3-1 Ipswich Town

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Seems like an eternity since our last game and I hope the break has given us time to sort our heads out and come back with some fight.

Ipswich look to be finally getting going after an insipid start and with the 5000 strikers they have, it’s not surprising to see Macauley Bonne firing them in. We’ll definitely need to keep an eye on their attacking threat.

Hopefully we can get back to what we were doing well, and the return of Nathan Broadhead should be a real boost in terms of attacking intent and pace. I’m expecting a tough game but fancy us to edge it, with a late one when Ipswich try to push back.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 3-0 Ipswich Town

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

Well well well… why don’t I be realistic?

I believe there is only one way to get over a rut like ours, and that is to show the league what we can really do.

I believe that we needed a rest in order to regain that fire in the belly attitude LJ loves. I believe we can, should and will roll over Ipswich who haven’t had as much of a rest and may have a little bit of fatigue carrying over.

An early goal is crucial, then they will start rolling in. Mark my words.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 1-0 Ipswich Town

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

It feels like a big game today, and (wrongly in my opinion) it’s being built up as make or break for Lee Johnson. After a few weeks away from league action we’ll hopefully be raring to go, and determined to get back on track.

While we’ve leaked goals for fun away from home, at the SoL we’ve been in good league form bar the Charlton game, and I’m hoping we get back to winning ways. I think it’ll be a tight game, with Broadhead nabbing the winner.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 1-1 Ipswich Town

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Sunderland haven’t drawn at home yet this season and Ipswich have drawn once out of eight games on the road, meaning that between the tow sides there has been 1 game in 15 where the points were shared - so why am I going for the draw?!

I just think it’s one of those games where Ipswich’s resurgence has slowed up and the pressure is more on us not to lose, rather than go for the win. I can see two nervous sides and I considered going for a nil-nil but a score-draw seems more likely.