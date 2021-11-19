Lasses Fan Focus: Liverpool fan Jo gives her take on showdown with Sunderland Ladies!

Jo: I first followed the women’s team between 1997-2002 during which time I also played for LFC Girls for a couple of seasons. Due to other commitments, and not really seeing that women’s football could be a professional career at the time, I lost touch with football and only started to find the passion for it again in 2015, and started going to watch the women again in 2016.

Although I do sometimes regret not sticking with it, I’m glad that I’ve gone full 360 and managed to find a way back to the game that I love, and it fills me with joy now to see so many women and girls of all ages enjoying the game too - both watching and playing! What I love most about Liverpool is their determination to always give 110% effort and stick together as a team - win, lose or draw.

And we also have the best fans who are one big LFC family!