Roker Rapport Podcast: Outside the Sunderland bubble with Sky Sports EFL Editor - Simeon Gholam!

Ahead of our return to League One action against Ipswich this weekend, we got the chance to go over not just our season so far but also our season looking ahead - as well as those of the sides around us - from a somewhat neutral perspective as our Chris Wynn was joined by Sky Sports EFL Editor - Simeon Gholam!