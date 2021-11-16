Fan Letters: Time for a fresh start?

Dear Roker Report,

I did enjoy David’s article, he’s two years older than me so much more wise. I was intrigued that his piece was on the same page as Len Ashurst’s testimonial, where Johnny Mapson was the goalkeeper on Len’s side. Johnny, who resided in Hipsburn Drive, lived about 30 yards from Charlie Hurley’s place in Hovingham Gardens in 1960, when I interviewed Charlie for my school newspaper the Tunstall Times. Later, Jimmy Montgomery moved into Hipsburn Drive, about 200 yards south of the Mapsons.

I’ve lived in Australia for the last 45 years so your website is important to me, keep up the good work and try to keep the bitching about Managers down - we’ve done well when we’ve had consistency.

……and yes I was at Wembley in 1973.

John Felton

Ed’s Note [Martin]: Thanks for your email and your kind words, John. Nice to read some of your memories there! A win on Saturday is much needed by everyone I think.

Dear Roker Report,

Time for a fresh start I think. No more negativity or drama, let’s back the lads on Saturday and hope they can get what now looks like an important win.

I’m sure the crowd will be right behind them from the off.

LJ needs to ignore social media as it’s not representative of our fanbase.

Billy Bruce

Ed’s Note [Martin]: Agree completely Billy – social media is an extreme microcosm of society, let alone SAFC supporters. It’s a big game on Saturday, and I’m sure everyone will be up for it!

Dear Roker Report,

I wonder sometimes if I am living on another planet to some of my fellow fans. Latest whinge on the facebook banter pages and groups is cos salmon pants turned up abroad with Juan the Man to look around the training ground of another club...... AND??? He DOES OWN PART OF THE CLUB! And last time I checked he’s a free man allowed to do what he wants! Sometimes people just moan for the sake of it I reckon!

I know CM is not fancied by our fans but it just feels like whinging for whinging’s sake....

Dan Wareham

Ed’s Note [Martin]: Thanks for your email Dan, there has been a predictability about the extreme reaction to it all, and as you say he does own part of the club so fundamentally has every right to be involved. However I do think the club have been pretty naive here. The last we were told was that Charlie Methven had stepped down as a director and had no involvement, and his re-emergence was always going to attract scrutiny and criticism. They would be well served by sharing who’s actually involved in the day-to-day running of the club and the structure of the ‘ownership group’ for transparency if nothing else.