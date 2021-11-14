Andy’s Player Ratings: Watford 1-1 Sunderland - Sunderland Ladies earn a point on the road

Allison Cowling: 6/10

No chance with the goal after a slight deflection and didn’t have an awful lot else to do.

Faye Mullen: 6/10

Not troubled defensively and always keen to get forward to support attacks.

Grace McCatty: 6/10

Solid performance at the back.

Charlotte Potts: 8/10

Got an assist with a great first half cross and looked very comfortable defensively.

Louise Griffiths: 6/10

Had a good battle with the Watford winger and got forward on occasion.

Emma Kelly: 7/10

A lot of Sunderland’s better play came through Kelly, who was comfortable on the ball and showed good vision.

Emily Scarr: 7/10

A hard working performance and came close to scoring a couple of times, with one curling effort just going over the bar.

Keira Ramshaw: 8/10

Good header to give Sunderland the lead, forced a great save from the Watford goalkeeper late on and a real captain’s performance.

Neve Herron: 7/10

All action display in midfield, always keen to put a foot in and had one dangerous shot from distance that just didn’t dip in time.

Libbi McInnes: 6/10

Kept relatively quiet but still put a shift in for the team.

Eve Blakey: 7/10

Hard working performance. Did not get a lot of opportunities, although did sky one effort over the bar late one, but led the line well and brought her team-mates into play.

Substitutes

Jessica Brown: 6/10

Came on with just over 20 minutes to go but did not get a lot of chance to shine.

Holly Manders: 6/10

Only came on for the last few minutes but did make one good run down the left but just failed to find a team-mate with her cross.

Player of the Match: Charlotte Potts

Looked a class above. Comfortable in possession, not troubled defensively, her set-pieces caused problems all afternoon for the Watford defence and got a deserved assist with a great first half cross.