Roker Report’s Brain Busters: Eppleton’s finest are the focus – this week’s quiz is all about SAFC Ladies

Sunderland AFC Ladies: The past

1. Picture quiz: Which current international is seen here during her early days at Sunderland?

2. In which year did Sunderland reach the FA Women’s Cup Final for the first time?

3. In 2012 the club won the Women’s Premier League Cup by beating which side in the final?

4. The game finished 2-1, but which striker scored both of Sunderland’s goals?

5. Picture quiz: Which England goalkeeper is seen here as she came through the ranks at Sunderland?

6. In 2014 Sunderland became the inaugural winners of the Women’s Super League 2 with a victory on the final day of the season at which London club?

7. Which long standing manager left his position later in the same year and was replaced by Carlton Fairweather?

8. In which year was Fairweather then replaced by current Sunderland manager Mel Reay?

9. The club originally started as a five-a-side team that played in Cowgate, but in which year were they formed?

10. Picture quiz: Now captain of England, who is this former Sunderland player?

Sunderland AFC Ladies: The present

1. Which division do Sunderland Ladies currently compete in after being awarded promotion over the summer?

2. Maria Farrugia plays international football for which country?

3. Joining from the Regional Talent Centre, which 16 year old England youth international did Sunderland sign last month?

4. Prior to returning to Sunderland this year, Emma Kelly had a spell playing in Iceland before moving to which other English club?

5. In which year did Grace McCatty join Sunderland?

6. Which Sunderland Ladies legend opened her account for the season in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace?

7. September arrival Iris Achterhof is originally from which country?

8. The 2021-22 season started with a 1-0 win at which side?

9. Which Scottish club was Charlotte Potts playing for prior to her return to Sunderland earlier this year?

10. Sunderland went top of Continental Tyres Cup Group A earlier this month following Holly Manders’ winner against which side?