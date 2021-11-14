Score Predictions: Watford v Sunderland is live on the FA Player today!

It’s Women’s Football Weekend Gameweek 9 in the FA Women’s Championship. Sunderland travel south to King’s Langley outside London to face Watford in a game that pits the two promoted teams against one another. We’ve gathered our Roker Reporters together once more for their predictions, and here’s what they think will happen...

Which game will you be attending during #WomensFootballWeekend?

Katie Hume predicts... a repeat of 2019’s cup win!

After a disappointing start to the season, newly promoted Watford are finally picking up form coming into this game as they’ve got all 4 of their league points in the past 2 games. After getting some rest due to no mid-week Sunderland will be looking to prove a point after a few disappointing results lately and I’m expecting this game to be an important one to the season.

This will be the first time we’ve played Watford since 2019 in the cup, where we managed a comfortable 2-0 win. I’m predicting the same for this game. Jess Brown was a stand out player for that game and I’d like to think she will get a goal and it would be nice to see Abbie Joice grab a goal as a reward for all of her hard work over the past few weeks.

Charlotte Patterson predicts... a decent away win for the Lasses!

Following their loss at home to London City Lionesses, the lasses will be looking to bounce back with a good performance and three points. There’s no better time to achieve this, than playing against a Watford side that sits second bottom in the league and have conceded 20 after eight fixtures. Watford were the southern team awarded promotion to the Championship alongside Sunderland after the 2020 season was curtailed, but they haven’t quite adjusted to the new division as of yet.

However, that isn’t to say that Sunderland should go there expecting an easy victory. Louise Griffiths, Neve Herron, Charlotte Potts and Grace McCatty have been doing well for lasses and should look to create from back to provide opportunities. Sunderland do well at creating many chances with through balls or ball over the top, but just need someone to step up and be critical in front of goal.

Emily Scarr has started to come into her own a bit more recently and may well be the talisman for the side. Should Sunderland get the first goal, I think this will certainly give the confidence to push for more. Whereas, Watford have picked themselves up slightly in the last two games, with a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace and a 2-1 win over Lewes. Forward Helen Ward and winger Amber Stodds have looked dangerous for the side. But I’m going for Watford 1 - 3 Sunderland.

Ant Waterson predicts... three goals for Sunderland!

I’m not saying this is a must win for the lasses but it’s a must not lose. Sunderland can gain a lot of momentum with a win here against a Watford side who have found a little bit of form lately.

Sunderland are a little light up front at the moment with Maria Farrugis and Iris Achterhof both missing out in recent weeks and Emily Scarr needs a lot of praise for playing that role and doing very well in it. Saying that, she needs help and I would champion brining in Eve Blakey in a formation change.

I think Sunderland have enough to win and a repeat of the performance last week against London should see them through.

I’m going for 3-1 Sunderland with Scarr, Ramshaw and Herron scoring.

Graeme Field predicts... Captain keys to save the day!

We played well against London City Lionesses in our last game and could easily have come away with a point on another day. Our next opponents Watford are starting to get to grips with Championship football and as ever in this division, it’ll be a tough game.

I’m not sure how long Maria Farrugia is out injured for, but it would be a big boost if she was back for this one. Even if that were as an option from the bench. I think Mel may start Holly Manders in this one and give Jessica Brown a rest.

I would also be tempted to play Neve Herron in behind the striker when we have the ball and more compact in midfield without it. I don’t expect us to change our approach too much, as I believe we can stay nice and solid, but create enough to win the game. Defensively we’ve been magnificent so far this season and as long as we stay focused we should be fine. Prediction 1-0 to Sunderland. Keira with the goal.

Ha’way the Lasses!