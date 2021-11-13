 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Join the Roker Report Sunderland’s Lasses Watchparty on Twitter this Sunday afternoon!

It’s Women’s Football Weekend - and when Sunderland’s game kicks off at 3.30pm tomorrow live on the FA Player, Roker Report be providing alternative fan commentary on Twitter Spaces

By Roker Report
Roker Report is celebrating Women’s Football Weekend, and we’re going all out to support Sunderland Ladies as they take on Watford FC Women in the FA Women’s Championship. The game promises plenty of goals as the two promoted sides go head-to-head at King’s Langley near London.

The match will be streamed live at 3.30pm on Sunday for free on the FA Player, and you can watch along with Katie, Ant, Graeme, and our host Rich, as they attempt to provide an alternative fan commentary of the match with our first ever “Watchparty” on Twitter Spaces through the @RokerReport account.

We’ll be broadcasting from about 3.20pm, it’s going to be interesting to say the least... so click the set a reminder button on the Tweet above to get an alert as soon as we start.

The Roker Report team will be inviting up fans from the audience to give their pre-match, half-time, and full-time thoughts as well. Press the “Request to Speak” button and we’ll try to bring you into the conversation.

Watch out for our regular Match Preview and Score Predictions features that will drop tomorrow morning, and there are special features across Roker Report this weekend, including our new podcast with one of the pioneers of women’s football at Sunderland AFC Jen O’Neill, which is out now.

Roker Report is a proud partner of the #HerGameToo campaign!

The grassroots movement fighting against sexism in football.

Report instances of abuse on the HerGameToo website.

Connect and find out more on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

