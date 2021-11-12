Share All sharing options for: Fan Focus: Watford Women’s fan Mark gives us the background ahead of Sunderland’s visit on Sunday

Roker Report: How how have you been following Watford FC Women?

Mark Rose: I’ve been watching Watford FC Women now for four years a friend of mine asked me to come along and watch them and I haven’t looked back since.

RR: If our fans make the journey along to King’s Langley on Sunday, what kind of experience can they expect?

MR: They can expect a warm and friendly atmosphere at Kings Langley they have their own little clubhouse which serves beer and also have hot food and drinks too, they also welcome dogs as well and provide water for them too. It’s mainly a standing stadium but there are sheltered seating areas too.

RR: Sunderland and Watford both successfully applied for promotion during the pandemic. Are the current owners of Watford FC now committed to the women’s side’s future?

MR: Yes they are. Originally they wearnt, but after long discussions they decided to invest one of the 1st things they did was allow the girls to start training at the men’s training ground and use all facilities too. I think also the girls brleing allowed to play at Vicarage Road has also shown how much the owners are supporting the girls team.

RR: It’s been a difficult start to life in the FA Women’s Championship, why do you think this has been the case?

MR: I think one of the factors has been a step up in the standard of football and with most teams being semi pro or full time It’s been harder for Watford as they are only training 3 days a week, also when teams have visited vicarge road they have raised their game as their playing at a premier league ground.

RR: You got a win last Sunday 2-1 away at Lewes, that must have been a huge boost for the team?

MR: It was a massive win last weekend the girls gave absolutely everything the end of the game said it all for me all of them celebrating together it meant so much to them especially after the Crystal Palace match where they were very unlucky not to get a win after battling back from 2-0 down.

RR: I think many people will know about the legendary Helen Ward, but who else should Sunderland fans be watching out for on Sunday afternoon?

MR: For me the one’s to watch out for is Emma Beckett in midfield and full back Rosie Kamita both very good players.

RR: Finally, what do you think the score will be?

MR: I think this will be a good game with goals in it. I think the score will be 2-1 Watford.