Roker Riches: Week #6 - Where does the safe money go ahead of the Sunderland v Hull game?

Tom Atkinson sold his soul last week by betting against Sunderland but profiting from it and his conservative five fold also saw him bring in a whopping £5.90. The only other win was a huge £112.64 for Gav, whose fourfold of Leeds, Rotherham, Burnley & Alloa came in.

Meanwhile, Graham could go into minus figures if he doesn’t get a winner this weekend. No pressure mate!

The Table...

The Bankers Bonus...

If James Vaughan breaks his goal drought against Hull City, the banker will give each player a £5 risk-free accumulator on next week’s Bundesliga games.

Our Picks...

Gav - @Gav1879

Sunderland to win 1-0 - 10/1: What’s the point? I might as well just put a low stake on my Sunderland bets from now on because they’re a waste at present. £1 returns £11. Leeds, Blackburn & Exeter treble: All three teams are in fantastic form and the returns for this bet are very, very decent. I’m hopeful of this coming in! £10 returns £80.77.

Rory - @RoryFallow

Over 2.5 goals between Hull & Sunderland: Both teams love conceding, and that’s all I’m basing this on. At Evens, it’s not bad odds at all. £10 returns £20. Stoke & Huddersfield to win: Stoke are in decent form and will fancy themselves against Newcastle. Leicester will give Huddersfield a tough afternoon but at 2/1, that’s worth taking a punt on. £5 returns £48.

Connor Bromley - @connorbromley

Sunderland to beat Hull: Hull are having a bad start to the season just like we are - their fans will be tetchy and I think we will put yet another nail in the Slutsky coffin. Will our lack of striker cost us? Maybe. But you can more than triple your money if Sunderland win. £10 returns £34. Bournemouth, Spurs and Palace to win: Bournemouth have not managed a win this season - so a home game with Brighton should end that poor start. Spurs beat their Wembley hoodoo midweek, so I fancy them to beat a poor Swansea side at home. Roy Hodgson has walked into Palace, and he will give them the vital boost they need to get them over the line at home to Southampton. The price is lovely too. £5 returns £40.33.

Graham - @AsylumDoors

Hull to beat Sunderland, obviously: I’m horrific at betting. I blame Poyet’s weakened team at this very ground in the FA Cup two years ago. Gustavo, you dickhead. Hull will probably beat us by the same score line too - because we’re shit. £2 returns £4.40. Spurs, Liverpool, A. Madrid & Bayern Munich fourfold: One of these teams will probably let me down, but this is as safe as it gets, isn’t it? £10 returns £22.50.

Danny - @DJRoberts22

Hull to win v SAFC: Sunderland are aids and we're probably going to achieve our fifth loss on the bounce. Easy money. £3 returns £6.30. Blackburn, Celtic, Lincoln and Aberdeen all to win: I really need to up my acca game and I'm very happy with the chances of this four-fold. All the home sides should walk away with a win this Saturday and I'll net a tidy profit. £10 returns £61.02.

Tom - @Tommyakki

Sunderland v Hull draw & BTTS: Both teams aren’t enjoying the best of times at present and that probably means that there won’t be a winner. £3 returns £12.60. Man Utd win v Everton - BTTS: Everton are playing rank at the minute but they have goals in them. I still think Man Utd will run over them, though. £3 returns £9.60.

Dan Parker - @DGP202

Sunderland v Hull - BTTS: I can’t bring myself to bet on us to win, but I also can’t bring myself to bet on us to lose. So, I’ll bet on both teams to score because both defences are utterly embarrassing. £7 returns £12.60. Eleven-team acca: Going for Celtic, Monaco, Spurs, Liverpool, Exeter, Roma, Napoli, Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Blackburn, and Aberdeen all to win. £5 returns £136.98.

